1361 Birch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Broomfield Across from the Park! - This amazing home situated across from a large park is in the Boulder Valley School District. It has an open floor plan flowing from one room to another with plenty of windows that allow natural light to show off this warm and inviting home. There are three bedrooms on the upper level of the home and one bedroom located in the finished basement. The master bedroom offers a 5-piece bath and an over-sized closet. Tall vaulted ceilings add depth to your living and dining room. Both front and back yard areas have been landscaped to create an attractive look. A furnished screened in porch is the perfect place for relaxing come spring and summer. The property has large trees and the neighborhood's mature landscape provide an attractive winter scene everyone can enjoy as the seasons change and the colors explode. This great home also offers a oversized 2-car attached garage.This is a great home for entertaining with its inviting layout complimented by the large fenced backyard. Patio furniture comes with this home and is waiting for summer to arrive. Enjoy a game of tennis in the large park across the street.



AVAILABLE: 8/9/19

RENT: $2,150

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2,150

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2-Car Garage

PETS: Subject to owner approval. Additional fees and rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



