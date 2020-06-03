All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1361 Birch Street

1361 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Birch Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Broomfield Across from the Park! - This amazing home situated across from a large park is in the Boulder Valley School District. It has an open floor plan flowing from one room to another with plenty of windows that allow natural light to show off this warm and inviting home. There are three bedrooms on the upper level of the home and one bedroom located in the finished basement. The master bedroom offers a 5-piece bath and an over-sized closet. Tall vaulted ceilings add depth to your living and dining room. Both front and back yard areas have been landscaped to create an attractive look. A furnished screened in porch is the perfect place for relaxing come spring and summer. The property has large trees and the neighborhood's mature landscape provide an attractive winter scene everyone can enjoy as the seasons change and the colors explode. This great home also offers a oversized 2-car attached garage.This is a great home for entertaining with its inviting layout complimented by the large fenced backyard. Patio furniture comes with this home and is waiting for summer to arrive. Enjoy a game of tennis in the large park across the street.

AVAILABLE: 8/9/19
RENT: $2,150
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2,150
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-Car Garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval. Additional fees and rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5051630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Birch Street have any available units?
1361 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Birch Street have?
Some of 1361 Birch Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 1361 Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Birch Street offers parking.
Does 1361 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 1361 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 1361 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 Birch Street has units with dishwashers.
