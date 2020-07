Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a fantastic, clean and ready to rent townhouse in a great location close to hwy 36, Flatirons mall, and quick access to Boulder or Denver. Large 2 car tandem garage with plenty of room for storage. Zero maintenance with pool and clubhouse access. For more information or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad Rowe via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 brad@dakotamgmt.com. Applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com