Broomfield, CO
13190 Misty Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

13190 Misty Ct

13190 Misty Court · No Longer Available
Location

13190 Misty Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 3,342 square foot home with an extended backyard; space for garden. The house features wood flooring, granite countertops and custom cabinets. Kitchen features Gas Stove built into center island providing additional space around the kitchen.

The basement size is just over half the house and is unfinished with high ceilings. Crawl space to large storage area under the home.

Garage is spacious, fits three vehicles.

Features
A/C: Central
Gas Fireplace
Heating: Forced air

Owner will maintain Landscape, all you have to do is make sure its watered.

Community features the Paul Derda Recreation Center which is about four blocks from the home. There it has all the facilities needed for your enjoyment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13190 Misty Ct have any available units?
13190 Misty Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13190 Misty Ct have?
Some of 13190 Misty Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13190 Misty Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13190 Misty Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13190 Misty Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13190 Misty Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 13190 Misty Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13190 Misty Ct offers parking.
Does 13190 Misty Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13190 Misty Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13190 Misty Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13190 Misty Ct has a pool.
Does 13190 Misty Ct have accessible units?
No, 13190 Misty Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13190 Misty Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13190 Misty Ct has units with dishwashers.

