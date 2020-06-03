13190 Misty Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 3,342 square foot home with an extended backyard; space for garden. The house features wood flooring, granite countertops and custom cabinets. Kitchen features Gas Stove built into center island providing additional space around the kitchen.



The basement size is just over half the house and is unfinished with high ceilings. Crawl space to large storage area under the home.



Garage is spacious, fits three vehicles.



A/C: Central

Gas Fireplace

Heating: Forced air



Owner will maintain Landscape, all you have to do is make sure its watered.



Community features the Paul Derda Recreation Center which is about four blocks from the home. There it has all the facilities needed for your enjoyment.

http://www.broomfield.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/42



