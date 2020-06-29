12990 Prince Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3bed/2bath ranch style home located in the desirable Westlake Village neighborhood in Broomfield! This home boasts new hardwood flooring throughout, an open kitchen/dining room floor plan and a 2 car garage! On the upper floor each bedroom has lots of closet space and an updated bathroom. The remodeled full basement includes a family room w/stacked stone gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom and second full bathroom, built-ins, hardwood floors, laundry room and storage room. Brand new washer and dryer included! Low maintenance fenced back yard with 2 storage sheds for your needs. Enjoy the large back patio for grilling or morning coffee. Pet friendly with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet! Short commute to Boulder or downtown Denver! Also located in Adams 12 Five Star School District (Legacy High School, Westlake Middle School and Centennial Elementary)! Minutes to open space, trails, Mckay Lake, Plaster Reservoir and Thorncreek Golf Course, the award winning Paul Derda Recreation Center and shopping and dining along 120th Avenue. Rent also includes regular lawn maintenance, trash and water. To schedule a showing call 720 666 9805 or cut and paste this link! https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12990-prince-ct-broomfield-co-80020-usa/33eaefea-3ab3-47d2-a38d-2f555a5d0ead



