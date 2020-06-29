All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

12990 Prince Court

12990 Prince Court · No Longer Available
Location

12990 Prince Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3bed/2bath ranch style home located in the desirable Westlake Village neighborhood in Broomfield! This home boasts new hardwood flooring throughout, an open kitchen/dining room floor plan and a 2 car garage! On the upper floor each bedroom has lots of closet space and an updated bathroom. The remodeled full basement includes a family room w/stacked stone gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom and second full bathroom, built-ins, hardwood floors, laundry room and storage room. Brand new washer and dryer included! Low maintenance fenced back yard with 2 storage sheds for your needs. Enjoy the large back patio for grilling or morning coffee. Pet friendly with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet! Short commute to Boulder or downtown Denver! Also located in Adams 12 Five Star School District (Legacy High School, Westlake Middle School and Centennial Elementary)! Minutes to open space, trails, Mckay Lake, Plaster Reservoir and Thorncreek Golf Course, the award winning Paul Derda Recreation Center and shopping and dining along 120th Avenue. Rent also includes regular lawn maintenance, trash and water. To schedule a showing call 720 666 9805 or cut and paste this link! https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12990-prince-ct-broomfield-co-80020-usa/33eaefea-3ab3-47d2-a38d-2f555a5d0ead

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12990-prince-ct-broomfield-co-80020-usa/33eaefea-3ab3-47d2-a38d-2f555a5d0ead

(RLNE5160306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12990 Prince Court have any available units?
12990 Prince Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12990 Prince Court have?
Some of 12990 Prince Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12990 Prince Court currently offering any rent specials?
12990 Prince Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12990 Prince Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12990 Prince Court is pet friendly.
Does 12990 Prince Court offer parking?
Yes, 12990 Prince Court offers parking.
Does 12990 Prince Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12990 Prince Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12990 Prince Court have a pool?
No, 12990 Prince Court does not have a pool.
Does 12990 Prince Court have accessible units?
No, 12990 Prince Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12990 Prince Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12990 Prince Court has units with dishwashers.
