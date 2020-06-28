All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:15 PM

12801 King Street

12801 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

12801 King Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 969299.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo will welcome you with a total of 1,290 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room with a beautiful fireplace, a dining area right off of the kitchen, and a loft! The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with a spacious pantry, an island, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, skylights, and walk-in closets! This lovely condo has luxury hardwood and carpet flooring throughout, a 1 car garage plus 1 additional off street parking space.

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather on the deck or enjoy access to a community pool, clubhouse,fitness and rec center ! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Broomfield County Commons Park. Also Nearby are Walmart, Sheridan Crossings Shopping Center, Target, Flat Irons Crossing, and many more shopping.dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

1 pet welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 969299.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 King Street have any available units?
12801 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 King Street have?
Some of 12801 King Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
12801 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12801 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 12801 King Street offer parking?
Yes, 12801 King Street offers parking.
Does 12801 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 King Street have a pool?
Yes, 12801 King Street has a pool.
Does 12801 King Street have accessible units?
No, 12801 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 King Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 King Street has units with dishwashers.
