12801 King Street

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo will welcome you with a total of 1,290 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room with a beautiful fireplace, a dining area right off of the kitchen, and a loft! The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with a spacious pantry, an island, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, skylights, and walk-in closets! This lovely condo has luxury hardwood and carpet flooring throughout, a 1 car garage plus 1 additional off street parking space.



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather on the deck or enjoy access to a community pool, clubhouse,fitness and rec center ! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Broomfield County Commons Park. Also Nearby are Walmart, Sheridan Crossings Shopping Center, Target, Flat Irons Crossing, and many more shopping.dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



1 pet welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 969299.



