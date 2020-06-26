Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

12785 Wolff Court Available 08/01/19 Excellent 4 bed/3 bath Property Near Broomfield Commons Open Space - This beautiful property backs right up to the Broomfield Open Space which has lots of walking and biking trails, a small lake, and access to Paul Derda Rec Center. The property itself sits in a quiet cul-de-sac right off Midway and Sheridan. The interior and exterior of the property were just freshly painted. Inside the property you will find an office, large living room, dining room which opens to the kitchen, and a great room with high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes with all major appliances, and a huge island for all your entertaining needs. There is also an extra room and a laundry room that complete the first floor. Upstairs is where you will find four bedrooms, including the master bed and bath. Every room in the property has large windows with newly installed blinds allowing for tons of natural light throughout the day.



Local Schools Include: Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High School



To schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369.



No Pets Allowed



