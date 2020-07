Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

12268 Deerfield Way Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Broomfield House for Rent with Upgrades, Natural Light and a Patio Overlooking Open Space! - Beautiful house with nice upgrades and great light. This property is in a prime location backing to a green belt/open space that connects to a park. Relax on the patio overlooking the open space and enjoy the open floor plan. Great light. Gas stove and all appliances included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5683458)