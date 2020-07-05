All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1201 Clubhouse Dr

1201 Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Clubhouse Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1201 Clubhouse Dr Available 10/18/19 Luxury 2-story home in rare semi-custom golf community at Eagle Trace in Broomfield - Impressive upgrades and attention to detail throughout. Massive windows invite in all the natural light. The main floor offers a free-flowing layout with gleaming hardwood floors. Kitchen is remodeled and features Corian countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island open to the family room with gas fireplace. Entertain in the formal living room and formal dining room. Large study/den with built-in shelves as you enter the front door. Bonus main floor laundry room right off the 3-car, fully insulated garage.

The upper level boasts an expansive master suite with a beautifully designed 5-piece master bath decked out with modern tile outlays, dual vanities, huge soak tub, large walk-in shower, and separate walk-in closet. Enjoy the extra space in the master to set up a cozy sitting area ideal for reading or relaxing. Two additional, oversized bedrooms and a full bath with new subway tile complete the upper-level sleeping quarters.

Spectacular outdoor space right off the kitchen. Big deck, concrete patio, and fully fenced yard. Bonus 4th bedroom in basement plus plenty of storage space in the remaining unfinished portion of the basement. Mature landscaping in a wonderful neighborhood just a stone's throw from the clubhouse. Lawn cutting service included! 1578 sq ft unfinished basement.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (1201 Clubhouse Dr) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

(RLNE5175908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Clubhouse Dr have any available units?
1201 Clubhouse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Clubhouse Dr have?
Some of 1201 Clubhouse Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Clubhouse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Clubhouse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Clubhouse Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Clubhouse Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Clubhouse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Clubhouse Dr offers parking.
Does 1201 Clubhouse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Clubhouse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Clubhouse Dr have a pool?
No, 1201 Clubhouse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Clubhouse Dr have accessible units?
No, 1201 Clubhouse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Clubhouse Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Clubhouse Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

