Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1201 Clubhouse Dr Available 10/18/19 Luxury 2-story home in rare semi-custom golf community at Eagle Trace in Broomfield - Impressive upgrades and attention to detail throughout. Massive windows invite in all the natural light. The main floor offers a free-flowing layout with gleaming hardwood floors. Kitchen is remodeled and features Corian countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island open to the family room with gas fireplace. Entertain in the formal living room and formal dining room. Large study/den with built-in shelves as you enter the front door. Bonus main floor laundry room right off the 3-car, fully insulated garage.



The upper level boasts an expansive master suite with a beautifully designed 5-piece master bath decked out with modern tile outlays, dual vanities, huge soak tub, large walk-in shower, and separate walk-in closet. Enjoy the extra space in the master to set up a cozy sitting area ideal for reading or relaxing. Two additional, oversized bedrooms and a full bath with new subway tile complete the upper-level sleeping quarters.



Spectacular outdoor space right off the kitchen. Big deck, concrete patio, and fully fenced yard. Bonus 4th bedroom in basement plus plenty of storage space in the remaining unfinished portion of the basement. Mature landscaping in a wonderful neighborhood just a stone's throw from the clubhouse. Lawn cutting service included! 1578 sq ft unfinished basement.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (1201 Clubhouse Dr) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



(RLNE5175908)