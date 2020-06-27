All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1130 Opal Street, Unit 201
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1130 Opal Street, Unit 201

1130 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1130 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Great 2/BED 2/BATH in Miramonte Ranch! - This great 2 BD/2 BA second level condo in Miramonte Ranch features vaulted ceilings and offers plenty of natural light through its large windows.

The condo includes washer and dryer in the unit. Master bedroom comes with a covered balcony. Keep cool during hot summer days with A/C. The condo also comes with a 1 car garage as well as open parking.

The condo is ideally located near HWY-36 and HWY-287 for a daily commute or a quick trip to Boulder or Denver. It is also within walking distance of King Soopers and parks as well as near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools.

Schools: Emerald Elementary, Broomfield Heights Middle School, Broomfield High School

Sorry, no cats. Dogs okay.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 have any available units?
1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 have?
Some of 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Opal Street, Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College