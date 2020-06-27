1130 Opal Street, Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Great 2/BED 2/BATH in Miramonte Ranch! - This great 2 BD/2 BA second level condo in Miramonte Ranch features vaulted ceilings and offers plenty of natural light through its large windows.



The condo includes washer and dryer in the unit. Master bedroom comes with a covered balcony. Keep cool during hot summer days with A/C. The condo also comes with a 1 car garage as well as open parking.



The condo is ideally located near HWY-36 and HWY-287 for a daily commute or a quick trip to Boulder or Denver. It is also within walking distance of King Soopers and parks as well as near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools.



Schools: Emerald Elementary, Broomfield Heights Middle School, Broomfield High School



Sorry, no cats. Dogs okay.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



