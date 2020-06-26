All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 11249 Colony Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
11249 Colony Row
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

11249 Colony Row

11249 Colony Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11249 Colony Row, Broomfield, CO 80021
Broomfield Urban Transit Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN LEASED**

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 2.5 BATH BROOMFIELD TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2016!
AVAILABILITY DATE: May 25, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/908101?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath
* Beautiful Modern Finishes
* Gorgeous Kitchen
* Open Floorplan
* Balcony
* Central A/C
* Washer & Dryer Included
* 2 Car Garage
* Lease term of 12 months available

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 spaces in garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, Water, HOA
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50 in summer, $70 in winter
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/908101?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11249 Colony Row have any available units?
11249 Colony Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 11249 Colony Row have?
Some of 11249 Colony Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11249 Colony Row currently offering any rent specials?
11249 Colony Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11249 Colony Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 11249 Colony Row is pet friendly.
Does 11249 Colony Row offer parking?
Yes, 11249 Colony Row offers parking.
Does 11249 Colony Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11249 Colony Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11249 Colony Row have a pool?
No, 11249 Colony Row does not have a pool.
Does 11249 Colony Row have accessible units?
No, 11249 Colony Row does not have accessible units.
Does 11249 Colony Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 11249 Colony Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College