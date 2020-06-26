11249 Colony Row

Amenities
**THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN LEASED**
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 2.5 BATH BROOMFIELD TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2016!
AVAILABILITY DATE: May 25, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/908101?source=marketing
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath
* Beautiful Modern Finishes
* Gorgeous Kitchen
* Open Floorplan
* Balcony
* Central A/C
* Washer & Dryer Included
* 2 Car Garage
* Lease term of 12 months available
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 spaces in garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, Water, HOA
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50 in summer, $70 in winter
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/908101?source=marketing
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.