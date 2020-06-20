104 Willow Place North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large home has been tastefully decorated with multiple upgrades. The light and bright main level features vaulted ceilings, custom wood flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, newer paint inside and out, many large windows and open spaces, and lots of storage space in pantry. Wonderful area in Broomfield with access to shopping, parks, pool and golf course. Home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors.

The house is on the Greenway Park Golf Course that includes a pool. The basement is fully finished with a kitchenette, living space, a huge walk-in closet and an office or storage area. The yard is fenced with a 4 foot fence. There is a stamped concrete patio connecting two side yards. This is the largest lot in the neighborhood.

It will be available in mid-October. Applications are being accepted through Avail at https://www.avail.co/l/10797