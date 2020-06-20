All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:07 AM

104 Willow Place North

104 Willow Place North · No Longer Available
Location

104 Willow Place North, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large home has been tastefully decorated with multiple upgrades. The light and bright main level features vaulted ceilings, custom wood flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, newer paint inside and out, many large windows and open spaces, and lots of storage space in pantry. Wonderful area in Broomfield with access to shopping, parks, pool and golf course. Home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors.
The house is on the Greenway Park Golf Course that includes a pool. The basement is fully finished with a kitchenette, living space, a huge walk-in closet and an office or storage area. The yard is fenced with a 4 foot fence. There is a stamped concrete patio connecting two side yards. This is the largest lot in the neighborhood.
It will be available in mid-October. Applications are being accepted through Avail at https://www.avail.co/l/10797

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Willow Place North have any available units?
104 Willow Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Willow Place North have?
Some of 104 Willow Place North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Willow Place North currently offering any rent specials?
104 Willow Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Willow Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Willow Place North is pet friendly.
Does 104 Willow Place North offer parking?
Yes, 104 Willow Place North offers parking.
Does 104 Willow Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Willow Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Willow Place North have a pool?
Yes, 104 Willow Place North has a pool.
Does 104 Willow Place North have accessible units?
No, 104 Willow Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Willow Place North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Willow Place North has units with dishwashers.
