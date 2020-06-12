Apartment List
/
CO
/
brighton
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM

73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO, was named after the area of Brighton Beach in New York, but it's worlds away from the hectic nature of its Brooklyn counterpart. The city was nothing more than a railro... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
7 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1085 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
982 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
815 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
782 sqft
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
South Thornton
26 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Green Valley Ranch
11 Units Available
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1097 sqft
Extra storage throughout every home, including walk-in closets. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Two outdoor pools, plus spa. Five minutes to I-70 and Pena Blvd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
800 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Northglenn
3 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
904 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central Westminster
31 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1170 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Denver International Airport
18 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Montbello
28 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.

Brighton City Guide

Brighton, CO, was named after the area of Brighton Beach in New York, but it's worlds away from the hectic nature of its Brooklyn counterpart. The city was nothing more than a railroad depot when it first started out, but since that time, it's had continuous growth -- more than 35,000 people have chosen to call the beautiful city home. And if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, Brighton has you covered. ## The Apartment Hunt in Brighton Brighton may be one-ninth the size of its nearby ne

View full City Guide

Brighton, CO, was named after the area of Brighton Beach in New York, but it's worlds away from the hectic nature of its Brooklyn counterpart. The city was nothing more than a railroad depot when it first started out, but since that time, it's had continuous growth -- more than 35,000 people have chosen to call the beautiful city home. And if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, Brighton has you covered.

The Apartment Hunt in Brighton

Brighton may be one-ninth the size of its nearby neighbor of Denver when it comes to land size, but there are still plenty of places to find apartments in the city. If you're looking for 2-bedroom apartments, though, you should start your search around Brighton High School.

There are a variety of 2-bedroom options near the school, and for families with younger children, Southeast Elementary School and Bromley East Charter School are also nearby. You'll find a Walmart Supercenter and Carmichael Park in this area as well, so seeking out apartments in these neighborhoods is a great starting point.

Bright Spots of Brighton

Even though Brighton is only a short drive from Denver (a huge plus if you work in the Mile High City), statistics show that it's a much safer place to live. In fact, the violent crime rate in Brighton is one-third lower than its nearby neighbor.

Additionally, the cheapest 2-bedroom apartments in Denver will set you back $1,500 a month. In Brighton, that price will get you settled into one of the more expensive communities. On average, rent for 2-bedroom units in Brighton costs right around $1,000, so this means there's plenty left over for food, recreation and even covering charter school costs if you go that route.

Speaking of brightness in Brighton, the area also offers some of the greatest weather in the state. In fact, the average high temperatures from June to September are all above 80 degrees, and this average doesn't rise above 90. That's likely why the area has its own aquatic center.

Benefits of Brighton

A 2-bedroom apartment provides a variety of benefits. It's the perfect size for families, and if you're a professional or married without children, you'll have a spare bedroom to use as a home office or guest room. The benefits of living in Brighton, though, go much further than those provided by your 2-bedroom apartment.

Just take a look at some of the great activities the city offers:

  • Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park
  • Armory Performing Arts Center
  • Berry Patch Farms
  • Events such as the Turkey Trot, Festival of Lights Parade, EcoFair and Eggstravaganza

There are also plenty of parks to enjoy, including Benedict Park, Bergman Park, BJAA Park and -- if you or the kids are adventurous -- the Brian Aragon Skate Park. And when it comes time to have a bit of adult relaxation, the Riverdale Golf Club is within city limits. No matter what stress life brings you, there's very little that can't be remedied by striking a golf ball as hard as possible.

Brighton certainly isn't comparable to nearby Denver, but that's a good thing in many ways. If you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in the area, this city has just the right amount of everything you need.

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrighton 3 BedroomsBrighton Apartments under $1,200Brighton Apartments under $1,300
Brighton Apartments with BalconyBrighton Apartments with GarageBrighton Apartments with GymBrighton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrighton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brighton Apartments with ParkingBrighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Apartments with Washer-DryerBrighton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College