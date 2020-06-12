73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO, was named after the area of Brighton Beach in New York, but it's worlds away from the hectic nature of its Brooklyn counterpart. The city was nothing more than a railroad depot when it first started out, but since that time, it's had continuous growth -- more than 35,000 people have chosen to call the beautiful city home. And if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, Brighton has you covered.

The Apartment Hunt in Brighton

Brighton may be one-ninth the size of its nearby neighbor of Denver when it comes to land size, but there are still plenty of places to find apartments in the city. If you're looking for 2-bedroom apartments, though, you should start your search around Brighton High School.

There are a variety of 2-bedroom options near the school, and for families with younger children, Southeast Elementary School and Bromley East Charter School are also nearby. You'll find a Walmart Supercenter and Carmichael Park in this area as well, so seeking out apartments in these neighborhoods is a great starting point.

Bright Spots of Brighton

Even though Brighton is only a short drive from Denver (a huge plus if you work in the Mile High City), statistics show that it's a much safer place to live. In fact, the violent crime rate in Brighton is one-third lower than its nearby neighbor.

Additionally, the cheapest 2-bedroom apartments in Denver will set you back $1,500 a month. In Brighton, that price will get you settled into one of the more expensive communities. On average, rent for 2-bedroom units in Brighton costs right around $1,000, so this means there's plenty left over for food, recreation and even covering charter school costs if you go that route.

Speaking of brightness in Brighton, the area also offers some of the greatest weather in the state. In fact, the average high temperatures from June to September are all above 80 degrees, and this average doesn't rise above 90. That's likely why the area has its own aquatic center.

Benefits of Brighton

A 2-bedroom apartment provides a variety of benefits. It's the perfect size for families, and if you're a professional or married without children, you'll have a spare bedroom to use as a home office or guest room. The benefits of living in Brighton, though, go much further than those provided by your 2-bedroom apartment.

Just take a look at some of the great activities the city offers:

Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park

Armory Performing Arts Center

Berry Patch Farms

Events such as the Turkey Trot, Festival of Lights Parade, EcoFair and Eggstravaganza

There are also plenty of parks to enjoy, including Benedict Park, Bergman Park, BJAA Park and -- if you or the kids are adventurous -- the Brian Aragon Skate Park. And when it comes time to have a bit of adult relaxation, the Riverdale Golf Club is within city limits. No matter what stress life brings you, there's very little that can't be remedied by striking a golf ball as hard as possible.

Brighton certainly isn't comparable to nearby Denver, but that's a good thing in many ways. If you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in the area, this city has just the right amount of everything you need.