943 Canary Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 1,574 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached single-family home comes with an open floor plan, high-efficiency furnace, whole house humidifier, fenced backyard, 24x12 redwood deck, storage shed, and 2 car garage. It is close to DIA and Denver. Near good schools and shopping. This home is located in a very desirable neighborhood and will not last long.



Pets - Negotiable with a multi-year lease

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenants Pay All

Laundry - Hook-Ups

Parking - 2 Car Garage

School District - District 27



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 18th or up to 15 business days later!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 5/18/20

