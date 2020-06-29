All apartments in Brighton
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:21 PM

943 Canary Court

943 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Location

943 Canary Court, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 1,574 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached single-family home comes with an open floor plan, high-efficiency furnace, whole house humidifier, fenced backyard, 24x12 redwood deck, storage shed, and 2 car garage. It is close to DIA and Denver. Near good schools and shopping. This home is located in a very desirable neighborhood and will not last long.

Pets - Negotiable with a multi-year lease
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenants Pay All
Laundry - Hook-Ups
Parking - 2 Car Garage
School District - District 27

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 18th or up to 15 business days later!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 5/18/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Canary Court have any available units?
943 Canary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 943 Canary Court have?
Some of 943 Canary Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Canary Court currently offering any rent specials?
943 Canary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Canary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Canary Court is pet friendly.
Does 943 Canary Court offer parking?
Yes, 943 Canary Court offers parking.
Does 943 Canary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Canary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Canary Court have a pool?
No, 943 Canary Court does not have a pool.
Does 943 Canary Court have accessible units?
No, 943 Canary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Canary Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Canary Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 Canary Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 943 Canary Court has units with air conditioning.

