Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

890 Macaw Street Adams County Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome - Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with an attached 2-Car Garage. Main level has living area, separate dining area and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs, you will find a conveniently located laundry room and a master suite. Nice accent walls throughout home. After touring the inside of this home, you will find the outdoor patio that feels like you are living in the country. Walking trails outside your back yard.



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Ok (upon Approval) fees apply ~ Section 8 welcome ~



Ask for: Erica 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: Platte River and Miller.



