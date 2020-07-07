851 Egbert Street

Amenities
2 bedroom across from Brighton High School. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring and paint. Washer dryer hookups. Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery and parks.
This unit features:
-hardwood floors
-new paint
-new carpet
-washer dryer hookups
-updated bathroom
Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Deposit: $1145
Rent: $1145
Utilities: $50 water, sewer, trash
Pet Deposit = $200 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $20/pet/month
Please email or text to schedule your tour today!
Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.