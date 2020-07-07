851 Egbert Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom across from Brighton High School. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring and paint. Washer dryer hookups. Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery and parks.



This unit features:

-hardwood floors

-new paint

-new carpet

-washer dryer hookups

-updated bathroom



Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $1145

Rent: $1145

Utilities: $50 water, sewer, trash

Pet Deposit = $200 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent = $20/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Dave.Wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.