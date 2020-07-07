All apartments in Brighton
Brighton, CO
851 Egbert Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

851 Egbert Street

851 Egbert St · No Longer Available
Location

851 Egbert St, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom across from Brighton High School. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring and paint. Washer dryer hookups. Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery and parks.

This unit features:
-hardwood floors
-new paint
-new carpet
-washer dryer hookups
-updated bathroom

Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $1145
Rent: $1145
Utilities: $50 water, sewer, trash
Pet Deposit = $200 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $20/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Egbert Street have any available units?
851 Egbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 851 Egbert Street have?
Some of 851 Egbert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Egbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
851 Egbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Egbert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Egbert Street is pet friendly.
Does 851 Egbert Street offer parking?
No, 851 Egbert Street does not offer parking.
Does 851 Egbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Egbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Egbert Street have a pool?
No, 851 Egbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 851 Egbert Street have accessible units?
No, 851 Egbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Egbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Egbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Egbert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Egbert Street does not have units with air conditioning.

