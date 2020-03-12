All apartments in Brighton
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

556 Tanager St

556 Tanager Street · No Longer Available
Location

556 Tanager Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home on Corner Lot in Bromley Park!

This wonderful home sits on a large corner lot in Bromley Park and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 car attached garage. The main level features porcelain tile floor throughout, Â½ bath, large living room, very large kitchen, and main floor washer/dryer hook-ups. The kitchen offers all appliances; tons of cupboards and counter space, and eat-in kitchen. The upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The master bedroom has a full wall of closets space and a private sitting area. The backyard is large and fenced. All new paint throughout.

This property is walking distance to the park and Bromley Charter School. All kinds of new developments are happening around Bromley Park, such as a new Home Depot, Lowes, JC Penney's, gas stations, shopping and restaurants. Don't let this one go.

Call now for your private showing 303-564-6646!

Dogs are okay, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Tanager St have any available units?
556 Tanager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 556 Tanager St have?
Some of 556 Tanager St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Tanager St currently offering any rent specials?
556 Tanager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Tanager St pet-friendly?
Yes, 556 Tanager St is pet friendly.
Does 556 Tanager St offer parking?
Yes, 556 Tanager St offers parking.
Does 556 Tanager St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Tanager St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Tanager St have a pool?
No, 556 Tanager St does not have a pool.
Does 556 Tanager St have accessible units?
No, 556 Tanager St does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Tanager St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Tanager St has units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Tanager St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 556 Tanager St has units with air conditioning.
