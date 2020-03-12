556 Tanager St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Home on Corner Lot in Bromley Park!



This wonderful home sits on a large corner lot in Bromley Park and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 car attached garage. The main level features porcelain tile floor throughout, Â½ bath, large living room, very large kitchen, and main floor washer/dryer hook-ups. The kitchen offers all appliances; tons of cupboards and counter space, and eat-in kitchen. The upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The master bedroom has a full wall of closets space and a private sitting area. The backyard is large and fenced. All new paint throughout.



This property is walking distance to the park and Bromley Charter School. All kinds of new developments are happening around Bromley Park, such as a new Home Depot, Lowes, JC Penney's, gas stations, shopping and restaurants. Don't let this one go.



Dogs are okay, NO CATS.