5293 Killdeer St

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 8/3/19.



Built in 2001, this charming single family home sits on a corner lot directly across the street from Fall Park and boasts 3,017 square feet: 3 bedrooms + large loft area, 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement with t.v. room and wet bar, family room on main floor, formal dining room, large laundry room with w/d hook-ups and an attached 2 car garage.



This beautiful home features real hardwood floors, central vacuum, 5 piece master bath with ceramic tile backsplash, gas fireplace, A/C and built in entertainment centers with surround sound system in the family room and t.v. room. Large and bright kitchen has an open design with tons of cabinet space, overhead microwave, stove, refrigerator dishwasher and built in breakfast nook. The fenced backyard has a large patio, outdoor fireplace, storage shed automatic sprinkler system and plenty of room to play!



Situated in the Bromley Park community, this great neighborhood has lots of parks, quiet streets and is minutes away from JC Penney, Kohl's, Lowes, Super Target, Kmart, Home Depot, Chili's, Platte Valley Medical Center, Barr Lake State Park, Brighton Rec Center and the historic downtown shopping district.



Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $5,800+/mo, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Non aggressive pets negotiable with traditional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303)532-9372.