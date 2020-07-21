All apartments in Brighton
Brighton, CO
5293 Killdeer St
Last updated August 6 2019

5293 Killdeer St

5293 Killdeer Street · No Longer Available
Location

5293 Killdeer Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 8/3/19. Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=157810690 (copy/paste)

Built in 2001, this charming single family home sits on a corner lot directly across the street from Fall Park and boasts 3,017 square feet: 3 bedrooms + large loft area, 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement with t.v. room and wet bar, family room on main floor, formal dining room, large laundry room with w/d hook-ups and an attached 2 car garage.

This beautiful home features real hardwood floors, central vacuum, 5 piece master bath with ceramic tile backsplash, gas fireplace, A/C and built in entertainment centers with surround sound system in the family room and t.v. room. Large and bright kitchen has an open design with tons of cabinet space, overhead microwave, stove, refrigerator dishwasher and built in breakfast nook. The fenced backyard has a large patio, outdoor fireplace, storage shed automatic sprinkler system and plenty of room to play!

Situated in the Bromley Park community, this great neighborhood has lots of parks, quiet streets and is minutes away from JC Penney, Kohl's, Lowes, Super Target, Kmart, Home Depot, Chili's, Platte Valley Medical Center, Barr Lake State Park, Brighton Rec Center and the historic downtown shopping district.

Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $5,800+/mo, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Non aggressive pets negotiable with traditional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303)532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5293 Killdeer St have any available units?
5293 Killdeer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 5293 Killdeer St have?
Some of 5293 Killdeer St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5293 Killdeer St currently offering any rent specials?
5293 Killdeer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5293 Killdeer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5293 Killdeer St is pet friendly.
Does 5293 Killdeer St offer parking?
Yes, 5293 Killdeer St offers parking.
Does 5293 Killdeer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5293 Killdeer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5293 Killdeer St have a pool?
No, 5293 Killdeer St does not have a pool.
Does 5293 Killdeer St have accessible units?
No, 5293 Killdeer St does not have accessible units.
Does 5293 Killdeer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5293 Killdeer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5293 Killdeer St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5293 Killdeer St has units with air conditioning.
