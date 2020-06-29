All apartments in Brighton
5156 Goshawk Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:34 PM

5156 Goshawk Street

5156 Goshawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

5156 Goshawk Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful bamboo flooring in the entry, living room and kitchen. Upgraded well lit kitchen cabinets. Private backyard. Easy access to I-76 and Prairie Shopping Center with Target, Kohls, and Old Chicago. Platte Valley Medical Center is a mile away. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. Rent is $1698 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $150 one time Admin fee, $55/adult Application fee, and $7/month Process and Reporting fee (credit reporting). Pet Policy: 2 Pet Max. Dogs and Cats. $250 per pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 Goshawk Street have any available units?
5156 Goshawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 5156 Goshawk Street have?
Some of 5156 Goshawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 Goshawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
5156 Goshawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 Goshawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 5156 Goshawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 5156 Goshawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 5156 Goshawk Street offers parking.
Does 5156 Goshawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5156 Goshawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 Goshawk Street have a pool?
No, 5156 Goshawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 5156 Goshawk Street have accessible units?
No, 5156 Goshawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 Goshawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 Goshawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5156 Goshawk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5156 Goshawk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
