5156 Goshawk Street

Amenities
Beautiful bamboo flooring in the entry, living room and kitchen. Upgraded well lit kitchen cabinets. Private backyard. Easy access to I-76 and Prairie Shopping Center with Target, Kohls, and Old Chicago. Platte Valley Medical Center is a mile away. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. Rent is $1698 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $150 one time Admin fee, $55/adult Application fee, and $7/month Process and Reporting fee (credit reporting). Pet Policy: 2 Pet Max. Dogs and Cats. $250 per pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!