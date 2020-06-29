5156 Goshawk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful bamboo flooring in the entry, living room and kitchen. Upgraded well lit kitchen cabinets. Private backyard. Easy access to I-76 and Prairie Shopping Center with Target, Kohls, and Old Chicago. Platte Valley Medical Center is a mile away. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. Rent is $1698 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $150 one time Admin fee, $55/adult Application fee, and $7/month Process and Reporting fee (credit reporting). Pet Policy: 2 Pet Max. Dogs and Cats. $250 per pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!