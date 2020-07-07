All apartments in Brighton
Last updated January 28 2020

5152 Chicory Circle

5152 Chicory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Chicory Circle, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and like new home ready for you in Brighton Crossing! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179349?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Beautiful and like new home ready for you in Brighton Crossing! This newer built home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with just over 2000 sq ft above ground. It has an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen that is designed to entertain. Well appointed with stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. The eating space off the kitchen flows right out to the stunning covered deck.
Spend endless summer nights relaxing under the bamboo covered ceilings and ceiling fans. Well maintained yard comes complete with sprinkler system and utility shed. A Radon Mitigation System has been installed. There are several community parks within walking distance. Community offers many amenities including a Rec Center, Pool, Beach Club and Splash Pads. Parks Easy access to I-76, DIA and Downtown Denver and close to Barr Lake.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash & Recycle
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - District 27J

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5419943)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5152 Chicory Circle have any available units?
5152 Chicory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 5152 Chicory Circle have?
Some of 5152 Chicory Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Chicory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Chicory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Chicory Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5152 Chicory Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5152 Chicory Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Chicory Circle offers parking.
Does 5152 Chicory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5152 Chicory Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Chicory Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5152 Chicory Circle has a pool.
Does 5152 Chicory Circle have accessible units?
No, 5152 Chicory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Chicory Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 Chicory Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5152 Chicory Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5152 Chicory Circle has units with air conditioning.

