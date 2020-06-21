4590 Crestone Peak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage. A washer and dryer are included in this unit, as well as a house security alarm. Tenants will have free access to neighborhood recreational centers (Venture Center and Waterpark) which include a fitness center, club house and outdoor pools. Easy access to I-76.

No pets allowed. Showings by appointment only.

3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage. A washer and dryer are included in this unit, as well as a house security alarm. Tenants will have free access to neighborhood recreational centers (Venture Center and Waterpark) which include a fitness center, club house and outdoor pools. Easy access to I-76.

No pets allowed. Showings by appointment only.