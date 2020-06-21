All apartments in Brighton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:09 AM

4590 Crestone Peak Street

4590 Crestone Peak Street · (720) 770-0475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4590 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage. A washer and dryer are included in this unit, as well as a house security alarm. Tenants will have free access to neighborhood recreational centers (Venture Center and Waterpark) which include a fitness center, club house and outdoor pools. Easy access to I-76.
No pets allowed. Showings by appointment only.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have any available units?
4590 Crestone Peak Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have?
Some of 4590 Crestone Peak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Crestone Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Crestone Peak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Crestone Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 4590 Crestone Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Crestone Peak Street does offer parking.
Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4590 Crestone Peak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have a pool?
Yes, 4590 Crestone Peak Street has a pool.
Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 4590 Crestone Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4590 Crestone Peak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4590 Crestone Peak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4590 Crestone Peak Street has units with air conditioning.
