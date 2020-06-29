2237 Clancy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 story home, enter to your vaulted living room and dining room with hardwood floors, dining room boasts beautiful built in shelves, kitchen with all appliances opens to your breakfast nook and family room, upstairs are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a spacious vaulted master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet, 1660 finished square feet with about 500 square feet in unfinished basement for storage, central air, full size washer & dryer provided, 2 car attached garage, private fenced back yard with mature trees, covered front porch. Desirable Brighton location within walking distance to Observatory Park & Brighton Oasis Water Park, close to schools & shopping at Prairie Center, easy access to highways US85 and I76 and E470 for easy commuting to DIA and Downtown Denver. Pets considered with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 pet rent. Please call Level Up Property Management to schedule a showing, 720-787-9095.