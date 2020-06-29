All apartments in Brighton
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

2237 Clancy Court

2237 Clancy Court · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Clancy Court, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 story home, enter to your vaulted living room and dining room with hardwood floors, dining room boasts beautiful built in shelves, kitchen with all appliances opens to your breakfast nook and family room, upstairs are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a spacious vaulted master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet, 1660 finished square feet with about 500 square feet in unfinished basement for storage, central air, full size washer & dryer provided, 2 car attached garage, private fenced back yard with mature trees, covered front porch. Desirable Brighton location within walking distance to Observatory Park & Brighton Oasis Water Park, close to schools & shopping at Prairie Center, easy access to highways US85 and I76 and E470 for easy commuting to DIA and Downtown Denver. Pets considered with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 pet rent. Please call Level Up Property Management to schedule a showing, 720-787-9095.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Clancy Court have any available units?
2237 Clancy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 2237 Clancy Court have?
Some of 2237 Clancy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Clancy Court currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Clancy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Clancy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 Clancy Court is pet friendly.
Does 2237 Clancy Court offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Clancy Court offers parking.
Does 2237 Clancy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 Clancy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Clancy Court have a pool?
No, 2237 Clancy Court does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Clancy Court have accessible units?
No, 2237 Clancy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Clancy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Clancy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Clancy Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2237 Clancy Court has units with air conditioning.

