Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

145 North 11th Avenue

145 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 North 11th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom
1 Full Bathroom
Front and Rear entry
Open Kitchen
Off Street parking
Oversized garage
Back unit of a front-back duplex

The interior has been completely updated w/ new carpet, laminate flooring, cupboards, countertops, appliances & baths. The oversized (32' x 21') shared garage provides parking for a vehicle in addition to storage.

Great location! Close to downtown Brighton!

Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b96cdbba-1e6a-4b49-b70c-c8b7ac0ddffe&source=Website

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.

Deposit: $1,595
Rent: $1,595
Utilities: $50 flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.

Available for showings after 8/13

Nick Leuck
nick.leuck@realatlas.com
720-924-1688

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 8/13/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

