145 North 11th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

3 Bedroom

1 Full Bathroom

Front and Rear entry

Open Kitchen

Off Street parking

Oversized garage

Back unit of a front-back duplex



The interior has been completely updated w/ new carpet, laminate flooring, cupboards, countertops, appliances & baths. The oversized (32' x 21') shared garage provides parking for a vehicle in addition to storage.



Great location! Close to downtown Brighton!



Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b96cdbba-1e6a-4b49-b70c-c8b7ac0ddffe&source=Website



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.



Deposit: $1,595

Rent: $1,595

Utilities: $50 flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.



Available for showings after 8/13



Nick Leuck

nick.leuck@realatlas.com

720-924-1688



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.