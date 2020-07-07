145 North 11th Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom
1 Full Bathroom
Front and Rear entry
Open Kitchen
Off Street parking
Oversized garage
Back unit of a front-back duplex
The interior has been completely updated w/ new carpet, laminate flooring, cupboards, countertops, appliances & baths. The oversized (32' x 21') shared garage provides parking for a vehicle in addition to storage.
Great location! Close to downtown Brighton!
Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b96cdbba-1e6a-4b49-b70c-c8b7ac0ddffe&source=Website
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.
Deposit: $1,595
Rent: $1,595
Utilities: $50 flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.
Available for showings after 8/13
Nick Leuck
nick.leuck@realatlas.com
720-924-1688
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.