9544 West 75th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Arvada Home with Huge Fenced Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: May 13, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dogs or cats permitted (25lbs or less)



• Property Description •



* Large open kitchen with loads of counter space!

* Wood burning fireplace

* Huge backyard with storage shed!

* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.

* Washer & Dryer included

* Unfinished basement



(Loose stair railing will be replaced!)



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



