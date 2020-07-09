All apartments in Arvada
9544 West 75th Way
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:20 PM

9544 West 75th Way

9544 West 75th Way · No Longer Available
Location

9544 West 75th Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Arvada Home with Huge Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: May 13, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dogs or cats permitted (25lbs or less)

• Property Description •

* Large open kitchen with loads of counter space!
* Wood burning fireplace
* Huge backyard with storage shed!
* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.
* Washer & Dryer included
* Unfinished basement

(Loose stair railing will be replaced!)

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

