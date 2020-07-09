9544 West 75th Way

Amenities
Beautiful Arvada Home with Huge Fenced Yard!
AVAILABILITY DATE: May 13, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dogs or cats permitted (25lbs or less)
• Property Description •
* Large open kitchen with loads of counter space!
* Wood burning fireplace
* Huge backyard with storage shed!
* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.
* Washer & Dryer included
* Unfinished basement
(Loose stair railing will be replaced!)
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*