9510 Orion Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Amazing property in the Candelas new build development in Arvada. This is a smart home with the ability to control the shades, lights, temperature and locks ALL from your smart phone! All top of the line appliances in the kitchen and the master bathroom. The view from the kitchen will be the best way to wake up in the morning!



A note about the community:



Candelas is the community you have been dreaming of. Active families thrive in Candelas, because this master planned community in Arvada was designed to combine the best of resort style amenities and the natural bounty found in Colorado. Here you can live life wide open, surrounded by pristine community parks, miles of trails, and luxurious amenities. The striking natural beauty of Colorado complements the beautiful new homes, designed to reflect a distinctive and interesting character.