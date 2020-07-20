All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
9510 Orion Way
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:43 PM

9510 Orion Way

9510 Orion Way · No Longer Available
Location

9510 Orion Way, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing property in the Candelas new build development in Arvada. This is a smart home with the ability to control the shades, lights, temperature and locks ALL from your smart phone! All top of the line appliances in the kitchen and the master bathroom. The view from the kitchen will be the best way to wake up in the morning!

A note about the community:

Candelas is the community you have been dreaming of. Active families thrive in Candelas, because this master planned community in Arvada was designed to combine the best of resort style amenities and the natural bounty found in Colorado. Here you can live life wide open, surrounded by pristine community parks, miles of trails, and luxurious amenities. The striking natural beauty of Colorado complements the beautiful new homes, designed to reflect a distinctive and interesting character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9510 Orion Way have any available units?
9510 Orion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9510 Orion Way have?
Some of 9510 Orion Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9510 Orion Way currently offering any rent specials?
9510 Orion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9510 Orion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9510 Orion Way is pet friendly.
Does 9510 Orion Way offer parking?
Yes, 9510 Orion Way offers parking.
Does 9510 Orion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9510 Orion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9510 Orion Way have a pool?
Yes, 9510 Orion Way has a pool.
Does 9510 Orion Way have accessible units?
No, 9510 Orion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9510 Orion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9510 Orion Way has units with dishwashers.
