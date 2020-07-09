All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
9075 Gardenia Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

9075 Gardenia Street

9075 Gardenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

9075 Gardenia Street, Arvada, CO 80005
Cameo Estates North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4BR Arvada home! Hardwood, granite, lots of closets, great location! (Gardenia) - Don't miss your chance to lease a stunning Arvada home! The entry foyer opens to an office, followed by a formal dining room with butler's pantry that leads to the spacious kitchen. From there, you can enjoy a quick meal in the breakfast nook or dine outside on the large covered patio. You could even eat in front of the TV in the large living room. Take the curved staircase up to the 2nd floor for all the bedrooms and a full bath, plus the master suite with 2 walk-in closets and private bathroom. The home also boasts a huge laundry/mud-room (with the washer-dryer included), half-bathroom, lots of closets and a beautiful yard. The 3-car garage also has an included car charger for electric vehicles. Plus, you'll also enjoy great proximity to a grocery store, fast-food spots and more.

Sorry no cats but ask about our dog policy.
Absolutely no smokers.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9075 Gardenia Street have any available units?
9075 Gardenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9075 Gardenia Street have?
Some of 9075 Gardenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9075 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
9075 Gardenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9075 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9075 Gardenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 9075 Gardenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 9075 Gardenia Street offers parking.
Does 9075 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9075 Gardenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9075 Gardenia Street have a pool?
No, 9075 Gardenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 9075 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 9075 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9075 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9075 Gardenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

