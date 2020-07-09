9075 Gardenia Street

Amenities

Stunning 4BR Arvada home! Hardwood, granite, lots of closets, great location! (Gardenia) - Don't miss your chance to lease a stunning Arvada home! The entry foyer opens to an office, followed by a formal dining room with butler's pantry that leads to the spacious kitchen. From there, you can enjoy a quick meal in the breakfast nook or dine outside on the large covered patio. You could even eat in front of the TV in the large living room. Take the curved staircase up to the 2nd floor for all the bedrooms and a full bath, plus the master suite with 2 walk-in closets and private bathroom. The home also boasts a huge laundry/mud-room (with the washer-dryer included), half-bathroom, lots of closets and a beautiful yard. The 3-car garage also has an included car charger for electric vehicles. Plus, you'll also enjoy great proximity to a grocery store, fast-food spots and more.



Sorry no cats but ask about our dog policy.

Absolutely no smokers.



