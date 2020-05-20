All apartments in Arvada
Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:36 PM

8432 Gray Court

8432 Gray Court · No Longer Available
Location

8432 Gray Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Far Horizons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 2,210 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a heated 2 car garage along with an RV storage area.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lake Arbor Park and Far Horizons Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Buffalo Wild Wings, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Federal Blvd, I-76, and I-225.

Nearby schools include Parr Elementary School, Moore Middle School, Pamona High School, and Two Road Charter School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 Gray Court have any available units?
8432 Gray Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8432 Gray Court have?
Some of 8432 Gray Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 Gray Court currently offering any rent specials?
8432 Gray Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 Gray Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8432 Gray Court is pet friendly.
Does 8432 Gray Court offer parking?
Yes, 8432 Gray Court offers parking.
Does 8432 Gray Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8432 Gray Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 Gray Court have a pool?
No, 8432 Gray Court does not have a pool.
Does 8432 Gray Court have accessible units?
No, 8432 Gray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 Gray Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8432 Gray Court does not have units with dishwashers.
