8432 Gray Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 2,210 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a heated 2 car garage along with an RV storage area.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lake Arbor Park and Far Horizons Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Buffalo Wild Wings, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Federal Blvd, I-76, and I-225.



Nearby schools include Parr Elementary School, Moore Middle School, Pamona High School, and Two Road Charter School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.