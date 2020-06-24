All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

7871 West 51st Avenue

7871 West 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7871 West 51st Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #872964.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Arvada will welcome you with 1,795 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include custom features throughout, the third bedroom on lower level with full bath, a balcony off the master bedroom, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy electric fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Griffith Station Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and Wadsworth.

1 small dog under 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7871 West 51st Avenue have any available units?
7871 West 51st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7871 West 51st Avenue have?
Some of 7871 West 51st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7871 West 51st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7871 West 51st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7871 West 51st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7871 West 51st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7871 West 51st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7871 West 51st Avenue offers parking.
Does 7871 West 51st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7871 West 51st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7871 West 51st Avenue have a pool?
No, 7871 West 51st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7871 West 51st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7871 West 51st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7871 West 51st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7871 West 51st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
