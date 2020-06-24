7871 West 51st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #872964.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Arvada will welcome you with 1,795 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include custom features throughout, the third bedroom on lower level with full bath, a balcony off the master bedroom, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy electric fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Griffith Station Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and Wadsworth.



1 small dog under 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.



