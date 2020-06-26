Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7738 Lamar St. Available 09/09/19 Beautifully remodeled Arvada Home! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



The modern open layout greets you immediately with a newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and new wood flooring on the main level.

Built in closets on both bedrooms upstairs.



Just a short drive to nearby Lake Arbor park and Golf Course.

Little Dry Creek Park is just a few short steps from your doorstep.

Easy commute to I-70 or 6th US-36, and Public transportation options with nearby hub at Sheridan and 88th.

Nearby King Soopers and shopping center just a few minutes away.

2 of 4 Bedrooms are non-conforming on basement level.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $40/month



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.



If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4946551)