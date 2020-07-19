6891 Xavier Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!! Newly remodeled. Access to Hidden Lake for kayaking, paddleboarding or fishing. Can see the lake from the loft. 1 bedroom 1 full bath on each floor. This townhome has it all!! High ceilings, washer/dryer, loft, bright and open concept kitchen fully equipped with built-in microwave, oven, range, dishwasher, large family room with brand new hardwood floors, real wood fireplace and connecting to one of two patio/balconies, travertine tile flooring in each bathroom! Also includes 1 car garage. Walk out lower level with a wet bar. All near shopping and dining, a quick commute to Downtown or easy access to I36, I76 or I25. A few minutes from Westminster RTD Light Rail Station. Surrounding: Hidden Lake Park, Elvis Cinemas, Hodgkins Elementary School, Westminster High School. No SEC 8. No smoking. No cats. Pet may be considered with owner approval and pet deposit. $7/month P/R fee to build credit. TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery