Last updated March 19 2019

6891 Xavier Cir

6891 Xavier Circle
Location

6891 Xavier Circle, Arvada, CO 80030

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!! Newly remodeled. Access to Hidden Lake for kayaking, paddleboarding or fishing. Can see the lake from the loft. 1 bedroom 1 full bath on each floor. This townhome has it all!! High ceilings, washer/dryer, loft, bright and open concept kitchen fully equipped with built-in microwave, oven, range, dishwasher, large family room with brand new hardwood floors, real wood fireplace and connecting to one of two patio/balconies, travertine tile flooring in each bathroom! Also includes 1 car garage. Walk out lower level with a wet bar. All near shopping and dining, a quick commute to Downtown or easy access to I36, I76 or I25. A few minutes from Westminster RTD Light Rail Station. Surrounding: Hidden Lake Park, Elvis Cinemas, Hodgkins Elementary School, Westminster High School. No SEC 8. No smoking. No cats. Pet may be considered with owner approval and pet deposit. $7/month P/R fee to build credit. TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

