Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6388 Oak Court

Location

6388 Oak Court, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
You are going to love living in this move-in ready corner-unit condo in the heart of Arvada - centrally located in a quiet complex near new Apex Tennis Center, Olde Town, shopping, trails, parks and more. This 2nd floor unit has a private balcony, AC, new paint, carpet, appliances, and updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Large master suite has private jetted tub, walk-in closets, and plenty of light. Cozy stone fireplace, kitchen-adjacent dining space, bar seating open to living room and plenty of cabinet space...plus locked storage closet on balcony for all of your extra toys and off-season things. Easy commute to rec centers, boutiques, popular restaurants, and the Front Range hiking trails and ski resorts as well as both Downtown Denver and Boulder. Nearby light rail coming soon, too!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/63f0c4c7-28d3-4584-8b7d-36b417bfdfdf?property_unit_id=24c6b2a5-8004-46eb-a7e2-8dd5039d7644

(RLNE4603902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6388 Oak Court have any available units?
6388 Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6388 Oak Court have?
Some of 6388 Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6388 Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
6388 Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6388 Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 6388 Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6388 Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 6388 Oak Court offers parking.
Does 6388 Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6388 Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6388 Oak Court have a pool?
No, 6388 Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 6388 Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 6388 Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6388 Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6388 Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
