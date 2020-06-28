6212 Kilmer Loop

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b434590052 ---- Large 1 bedroom plus office alcove, 1 bathroom, 1064 square foot condo. Located Inside features include, Living Room fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Kitchen pantry Private Master bedroom with bathroom, soaking Tub, All major appliances including Washer and Dryer and Central A/C. Included in rent is water, sewer and trash. Great balcony to enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather. Community park near by. 1 car attached garage and one extra parking space. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Garage Gas Fireplace Mic Stove Washer/Dryer