6212 Kilmer Loop
6212 Kilmer Loop

6212 Kilmer Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Kilmer Loop, Arvada, CO 80403
Wyndhams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b434590052 ---- Large 1 bedroom plus office alcove, 1 bathroom, 1064 square foot condo. Located Inside features include, Living Room fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Kitchen pantry Private Master bedroom with bathroom, soaking Tub, All major appliances including Washer and Dryer and Central A/C. Included in rent is water, sewer and trash. Great balcony to enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather. Community park near by. 1 car attached garage and one extra parking space. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Garage Gas Fireplace Mic Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Kilmer Loop have any available units?
6212 Kilmer Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Kilmer Loop have?
Some of 6212 Kilmer Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Kilmer Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Kilmer Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Kilmer Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Kilmer Loop is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Kilmer Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Kilmer Loop offers parking.
Does 6212 Kilmer Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 Kilmer Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Kilmer Loop have a pool?
No, 6212 Kilmer Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Kilmer Loop have accessible units?
No, 6212 Kilmer Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Kilmer Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Kilmer Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
