6090 Pierce St Unit A Available 08/01/19 Single Family Charmer - Adorable Single Family House with a Southern style front porch and Large yard



Bring your 4 legged friend and enjoy living in a house for the price of a 2 Bedroom apartment!

Pet Fee $400 non-refundable then $40/mo (no cats)



Owner Pays: water, trash & recycle



$1850 + 50 utility fee per month

$1850 Deposit



Newer finishes in the kitchen and Bathrooms vintage charm in the Bedrooms



2-bed room/ 2 bath

Finished basement w/ 2 non-conforming rooms

W/D included

Off-street parking

<1mi from Olde Town Arvada

Sits between the Sheridan and Olde Town RTD stations

Easy access to downtown or the mountains



Available August 1 Apply today @ www.realatlas.com this one wont last !



We can get you approved today with

3x the rent in household income

No evictions or Convictions



Text or call Christelle Today to find out showing times and more details 720-569-0953



No Cats Allowed



