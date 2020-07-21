Amenities
6090 Pierce St Unit A Available 08/01/19 Single Family Charmer - Adorable Single Family House with a Southern style front porch and Large yard
Bring your 4 legged friend and enjoy living in a house for the price of a 2 Bedroom apartment!
Pet Fee $400 non-refundable then $40/mo (no cats)
Owner Pays: water, trash & recycle
$1850 + 50 utility fee per month
$1850 Deposit
Newer finishes in the kitchen and Bathrooms vintage charm in the Bedrooms
2-bed room/ 2 bath
Finished basement w/ 2 non-conforming rooms
W/D included
Off-street parking
<1mi from Olde Town Arvada
Sits between the Sheridan and Olde Town RTD stations
Easy access to downtown or the mountains
Available August 1 Apply today @ www.realatlas.com this one wont last !
We can get you approved today with
3x the rent in household income
No evictions or Convictions
Text or call Christelle Today to find out showing times and more details 720-569-0953
No Cats Allowed
