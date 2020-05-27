All apartments in Arvada
6050 Cody St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6050 Cody St.

6050 Cody Street · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Cody Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
online portal
pet friendly
Updated 3BD, 2BA Mid-Century Modern Home with Bonus Den, Fenced Back Yard, and Carport - All appliances included plus a bonus entertainment space/den, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and fully fenced back yard. Walk to dining and shopping in Olde Town Arvada or bike along Ralston Creek Trail. Easy access to Downtown Denver via new RTD G-Line. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable
*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3660108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Cody St. have any available units?
6050 Cody St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6050 Cody St. have?
Some of 6050 Cody St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Cody St. currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Cody St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Cody St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 Cody St. is pet friendly.
Does 6050 Cody St. offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Cody St. offers parking.
Does 6050 Cody St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 Cody St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Cody St. have a pool?
No, 6050 Cody St. does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Cody St. have accessible units?
No, 6050 Cody St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Cody St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Cody St. has units with dishwashers.

