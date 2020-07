Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Available on July 1st!!! Updates are finished! this unit will go fast. Large town home in Skyline Estate. Bright open floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with ready access to I-70 to downtown or mountain access. Second floor unit has a one car garage and in-unit washer and dryer included. Spacious and very clean large kitchen with brand new floor, ample cabinets and pantry. Nice 2nd level patio.

Clubhouse, Pool