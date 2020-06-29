Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5520 Saulsbury Court Available 05/08/20 5520 Saulsbury Ct - Cute, cute, cute!!! This impeccable, updated bungalow is a must-see. The paint color is tastefully done in current neutrals, so your furniture will look great. The master bedroom has a full master bath, and there is another full bath and a secondary bedroom, making this home ideal for roomies, a small family, a couple, or anyone else who likes a little extra room.



The kitchen features stainless appliances and beautifully tiled counters. The galley kitchen is well laid-out, so it has a large feel. It is open to the living room so the cook can be part of the action while entertaining. There is a detached, 1-car garage and both front and back yards are lush and green. This is definitely a place youll be proud to call Home.



This home is in a great Arvada location, close to bus routes, shopping, dining, entertaining, and light-rail. Your smaller-sized adult dog or kitty are welcomed here. This one will be snapped up quickly, so apply today!



