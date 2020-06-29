All apartments in Arvada
5520 Saulsbury Court

5520 Saulsbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

5520 Saulsbury Court, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5520 Saulsbury Court Available 05/08/20 5520 Saulsbury Ct - Cute, cute, cute!!! This impeccable, updated bungalow is a must-see. The paint color is tastefully done in current neutrals, so your furniture will look great. The master bedroom has a full master bath, and there is another full bath and a secondary bedroom, making this home ideal for roomies, a small family, a couple, or anyone else who likes a little extra room.

The kitchen features stainless appliances and beautifully tiled counters. The galley kitchen is well laid-out, so it has a large feel. It is open to the living room so the cook can be part of the action while entertaining. There is a detached, 1-car garage and both front and back yards are lush and green. This is definitely a place youll be proud to call Home.

This home is in a great Arvada location, close to bus routes, shopping, dining, entertaining, and light-rail. Your smaller-sized adult dog or kitty are welcomed here. This one will be snapped up quickly, so apply today!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

(RLNE3216281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Saulsbury Court have any available units?
5520 Saulsbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Saulsbury Court have?
Some of 5520 Saulsbury Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Saulsbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Saulsbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Saulsbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5520 Saulsbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 5520 Saulsbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 5520 Saulsbury Court offers parking.
Does 5520 Saulsbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5520 Saulsbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Saulsbury Court have a pool?
No, 5520 Saulsbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 5520 Saulsbury Court have accessible units?
No, 5520 Saulsbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Saulsbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Saulsbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.

