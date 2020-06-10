All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

5436 Zephyr Court

5436 Zephyr Court · (303) 433-0711
Location

5436 Zephyr Court, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5436 Zephyr Court · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Newer Townhome Near Olde Town - Two bedroom Water Tower Village townhome walking distance to Olde Town Arvada and the light rail. Built in 2006, this is a three story walk-up in a quiet residential area. Bright and open main floor with living room with fireplace, kitchen, half bath and bonus nook. A private balcony off the living room is a great space for a small garden or BBQ. Top level has two bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom. Attached two car garage. Pool, clubhouse and fitness center included. Tenant responsible for electric and gas.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

(RLNE5858106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Zephyr Court have any available units?
5436 Zephyr Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 Zephyr Court have?
Some of 5436 Zephyr Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Zephyr Court currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Zephyr Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Zephyr Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 Zephyr Court is pet friendly.
Does 5436 Zephyr Court offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Zephyr Court does offer parking.
Does 5436 Zephyr Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Zephyr Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Zephyr Court have a pool?
Yes, 5436 Zephyr Court has a pool.
Does 5436 Zephyr Court have accessible units?
No, 5436 Zephyr Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Zephyr Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 Zephyr Court does not have units with dishwashers.
