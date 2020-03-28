All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

18220 W 85th Dr

18220 West 85th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18220 West 85th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious home in NW Arvada with amazing views of North Table Mountain! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This 3 bedroom home has an open floor plan and lots of large windows letting in natural light and providing amazing views of the foothills. There are oak hardwood floors and lush carpeting throughout. The kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite countertops, an island, gas stove, and a walk-in pantry. The living room has a gas fireplace and opens to the kitchen and dining area, and has access to the back patio making it perfect for entertaining. The master suite has a 5 piece bathroom with beautiful stone tile and a large walk in closet. The mud room and laundry room are accessed through the oversized two car garage. The lower level opens up to the back yard and a stone deck. The yard is enclosed in a split rail fence that doesnt block the gorgeous views. A front porch and stylish landscaping welcome you.
The community, Leyden Rock, has lots of amenities as well. There is a clubhouse, outdoor pool, playground, and access to many open space trails. There is a 20 minute commute to downtown Golden and downtown Boulder and just 30 minutes to downtown Denver.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $120/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5090844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

