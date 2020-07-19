13314 W 86th Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage internet access

6 - 18 Month Lease Term Options!



This 3BR/3BA home is located in the highly sought-after Village Of Five Parks, near a park, walking trails and includes a community pool. The home features a spacious open floor plan, high ceilings with abundant light. The main floor has a dining room, a bathroom, and a living room that opens up to usable kitchen space and gorgeous wall covered in cabinets. All three bedrooms are on the second story, with one main full bath and a master bath. The lower level includes an unfinished large basement. Central AC system. There is a washer/dryer hook up, and a 2 car attached garage.



Sorry, no pets.



Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal and utilities: Arvada Water, Xcel, and Cable/Internet



For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com



Security Deposit equal to one months rent required.



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.