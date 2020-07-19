All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 13314 W 86th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
13314 W 86th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13314 W 86th Dr

13314 West 86th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

13314 West 86th Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
Now Available

6 - 18 Month Lease Term Options!

This 3BR/3BA home is located in the highly sought-after Village Of Five Parks, near a park, walking trails and includes a community pool. The home features a spacious open floor plan, high ceilings with abundant light. The main floor has a dining room, a bathroom, and a living room that opens up to usable kitchen space and gorgeous wall covered in cabinets. All three bedrooms are on the second story, with one main full bath and a master bath. The lower level includes an unfinished large basement. Central AC system. There is a washer/dryer hook up, and a 2 car attached garage.

Sorry, no pets.

Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal and utilities: Arvada Water, Xcel, and Cable/Internet

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

Security Deposit equal to one months rent required.

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13314 W 86th Dr have any available units?
13314 W 86th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 13314 W 86th Dr have?
Some of 13314 W 86th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13314 W 86th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13314 W 86th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13314 W 86th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13314 W 86th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 13314 W 86th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13314 W 86th Dr offers parking.
Does 13314 W 86th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13314 W 86th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13314 W 86th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13314 W 86th Dr has a pool.
Does 13314 W 86th Dr have accessible units?
No, 13314 W 86th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13314 W 86th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13314 W 86th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College