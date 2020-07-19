10290 W 55th Ln

Amenities
Modern Upscale 2bed,2bath Arvada Condo with Views - Property Id: 88887
Are you looking for a modern upscale top floor condo with easy access to Denver, Boulder and the mountains?
This unit features:
*South facing windows with stunning views.
*Two master bedrooms each with huge closets and private bath.
*Open concept great room with stone gas fireplace
* Private balcony with stunning views and room for gas grill.
*Luxury kitchen with high end appliances, custom cabinets and gorgeous granite counters.
*Full size washer and dryer
*Oversized attached garage
* Second outdoor parking space across from unit.
*Complex includes a well maintained pool, hot tub and clubhouse.
Close to shopping, light rail, I-70 and Hwy 93. Great location for commuting to Boulder, Denver and the mountains.
Email today to for more information.
This is a non smoking unit.
Cats ok
Available mid December. Background check and credit history required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88887
Property Id 88887
No Dogs Allowed
