10290 W 55th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

Modern Upscale 2bed,2bath Arvada Condo with Views - Property Id: 88887



Are you looking for a modern upscale top floor condo with easy access to Denver, Boulder and the mountains?



This unit features:



*South facing windows with stunning views.

*Two master bedrooms each with huge closets and private bath.

*Open concept great room with stone gas fireplace

* Private balcony with stunning views and room for gas grill.

*Luxury kitchen with high end appliances, custom cabinets and gorgeous granite counters.

*Full size washer and dryer

*Oversized attached garage

* Second outdoor parking space across from unit.

*Complex includes a well maintained pool, hot tub and clubhouse.



Close to shopping, light rail, I-70 and Hwy 93. Great location for commuting to Boulder, Denver and the mountains.



Email today to for more information.

This is a non smoking unit.

Cats ok

Available mid December. Background check and credit history required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88887

Property Id 88887



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4554438)