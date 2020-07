Amenities

8822 E. Florida Ave. #103 Arapahoe County Available 07/24/20 * Great location off Leetsdale/Parker and Florida for $1000 with lots of amenities such as AC, pool, hot tub, club house, washer/dryer in building. - * Great location off Leetsdale/Parker and Florida for $1000 with lots of amenities such as AC, pool, hot tub, club house, washer/dryer in building.



Video is not this unit, but looks similar.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5914480)