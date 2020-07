Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access coffee bar

Discover an amazing series of one, two and three bedroom apartments that cater to all of your needs. Here, you are privy to top of the line amenities such as; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood style plank flooring, front loading washers and dryers, individual garages available (some with charging stations), docking/charging stations for your electronics, private decks, as well as your choice of custom white or espresso cabinetry. And, some of the best schools - CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. All of this and much more is within the comfort of your own home. And, our location is unbeatable. A short walk to the Orchard light rail station, and along Interstate 25, these homes provide immediate access to some of the area's most popular restaurants, night life, shops including Park Meadow Mall and businesses. Call or visit today!