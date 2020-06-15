Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage media room

3807 South Netherland Street Available 04/20/20 Make this Spacious 5 bedroom Ranch with Walk Out Basement! - This is a Quaint neighborhood with private driveways. This good size 3 car garage is perfectly located across the street from a playground. Coming into the home you have a den perfect for a private office. The kitchen is open and spacious looking into the dining room, separated by a kitchen island. The light pours into this home, giving you a cheerful feel. Access from the living room to small wood patio or sun deck, where you can soak in the Colorado Mountain view or soak up some rays.



There are 3 rooms including the master bedroom on the main floor. The master has mountain views with a large walk-in closet, as well as a 5 piece bath. Downstairs are the fully finished basement, with a large open space, perfect for entertaining or setting up your theater or playroom. The 2 rooms located downstairs share a bath. One of the rooms is oversized. The basement has an awesome walkout patio to a concrete slab perfect for grilling on a summer day.



Pets - Under 50 lbs

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 3 Car Garage

Basement - Finished

School District - Cherry Creek



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as April 20th or up to 15 business days after



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5536819)