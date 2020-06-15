All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

3807 South Netherland Street

3807 South Netherland Street · (720) 326-2732
Location

3807 South Netherland Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3807 South Netherland Street · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
3807 South Netherland Street Available 04/20/20 Make this Spacious 5 bedroom Ranch with Walk Out Basement! - This is a Quaint neighborhood with private driveways. This good size 3 car garage is perfectly located across the street from a playground. Coming into the home you have a den perfect for a private office. The kitchen is open and spacious looking into the dining room, separated by a kitchen island. The light pours into this home, giving you a cheerful feel. Access from the living room to small wood patio or sun deck, where you can soak in the Colorado Mountain view or soak up some rays.

There are 3 rooms including the master bedroom on the main floor. The master has mountain views with a large walk-in closet, as well as a 5 piece bath. Downstairs are the fully finished basement, with a large open space, perfect for entertaining or setting up your theater or playroom. The 2 rooms located downstairs share a bath. One of the rooms is oversized. The basement has an awesome walkout patio to a concrete slab perfect for grilling on a summer day.

Pets - Under 50 lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 3 Car Garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Cherry Creek

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as April 20th or up to 15 business days after

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5536819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

