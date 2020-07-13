All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:16 AM

Timber Creek

8899 E Prentice Ave · (720) 441-6356
Location

8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09206 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 07206 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 09203 · Avail. now

$1,465

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03311 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,030

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 07101 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,145

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
e-payments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit-bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Chow Chow, Akita, Wolf-hybrids, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, and any mix of these breeds.
Dogs
fee: $275
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 5x5-10x11: $35-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timber Creek have any available units?
Timber Creek has 12 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Timber Creek have?
Some of Timber Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Creek is pet friendly.
Does Timber Creek offer parking?
Yes, Timber Creek offers parking.
Does Timber Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timber Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Creek have a pool?
Yes, Timber Creek has a pool.
Does Timber Creek have accessible units?
No, Timber Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Timber Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Timber Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber Creek has units with air conditioning.

