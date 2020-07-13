Timber Creek.

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit-bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Chow Chow, Akita, Wolf-hybrids, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, and any mix of these breeds.
Dogs
fee: $275
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 5x5-10x11: $35-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.