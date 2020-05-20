All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

17488 E. Fair Place

17488 East Fair Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17488 East Fair Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90ca907070 ---- Great location, with award winning Cherry Creek School across the street. Rare rental in the Farm at Arapahoe, this will not last. Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Master with 5 Piece Bath, Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen floor plan, Loft space for home office. One bedroom on main level, other 3 are upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Formal Living and Dining when you walk in, one bedroom downstairs. Unfinished basement is usable and has a lot of light from big windows. 2 car garage is a plus. Enjoy a great yard with patio and easy to maintain. Sorry No Pets No Smoking 2 Car Garage Central A/C & Heat Cherry Creek School District Laundry Room Upstairs Quiet Neighborhood Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher The Farm At Arapahoe Vaulted Ceilings In Living Room Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17488 E. Fair Place have any available units?
17488 E. Fair Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 17488 E. Fair Place have?
Some of 17488 E. Fair Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17488 E. Fair Place currently offering any rent specials?
17488 E. Fair Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17488 E. Fair Place pet-friendly?
No, 17488 E. Fair Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 17488 E. Fair Place offer parking?
Yes, 17488 E. Fair Place offers parking.
Does 17488 E. Fair Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17488 E. Fair Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17488 E. Fair Place have a pool?
No, 17488 E. Fair Place does not have a pool.
Does 17488 E. Fair Place have accessible units?
No, 17488 E. Fair Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17488 E. Fair Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17488 E. Fair Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 17488 E. Fair Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17488 E. Fair Place has units with air conditioning.
