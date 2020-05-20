17488 E. Fair Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90ca907070 ---- Great location, with award winning Cherry Creek School across the street. Rare rental in the Farm at Arapahoe, this will not last. Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Master with 5 Piece Bath, Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen floor plan, Loft space for home office. One bedroom on main level, other 3 are upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Formal Living and Dining when you walk in, one bedroom downstairs. Unfinished basement is usable and has a lot of light from big windows. 2 car garage is a plus. Enjoy a great yard with patio and easy to maintain. Sorry No Pets No Smoking 2 Car Garage Central A/C & Heat Cherry Creek School District Laundry Room Upstairs Quiet Neighborhood Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher The Farm At Arapahoe Vaulted Ceilings In Living Room Walk In Closets