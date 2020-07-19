All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16028 East Caley Way

16028 East Caley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16028 East Caley Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO 80016

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Brand new and great Location! Fully furnished upscale 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms townhouse, located in Greenwood Village near light rail station. It has two master-suites, both with walk-in closets and five piece bathrooms. Two king size beds. The third bedroom with its own bathroom in the third floor with queen size bed. All bedrooms have clean cozy bedding and sheets. Bathroom with plenty of clean towels,living-room with fireplace and sofa set, Kitchen with utensils and dishes. 5 minutes walking distant to light rail station. Quick access to I-25, I-225 to the airport. It is in the heart of Denver Denver Tech Center(DTC). Many great restaurants are near. Landmark movie theater is nearby. It is great for family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16028 East Caley Way have any available units?
16028 East Caley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 16028 East Caley Way have?
Some of 16028 East Caley Way's amenities include walk in closets, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16028 East Caley Way currently offering any rent specials?
16028 East Caley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16028 East Caley Way pet-friendly?
No, 16028 East Caley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 16028 East Caley Way offer parking?
No, 16028 East Caley Way does not offer parking.
Does 16028 East Caley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16028 East Caley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16028 East Caley Way have a pool?
No, 16028 East Caley Way does not have a pool.
Does 16028 East Caley Way have accessible units?
No, 16028 East Caley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16028 East Caley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16028 East Caley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16028 East Caley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16028 East Caley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
