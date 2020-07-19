16028 East Caley Way

Amenities

Brand new and great Location! Fully furnished upscale 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms townhouse, located in Greenwood Village near light rail station. It has two master-suites, both with walk-in closets and five piece bathrooms. Two king size beds. The third bedroom with its own bathroom in the third floor with queen size bed. All bedrooms have clean cozy bedding and sheets. Bathroom with plenty of clean towels,living-room with fireplace and sofa set, Kitchen with utensils and dishes. 5 minutes walking distant to light rail station. Quick access to I-25, I-225 to the airport. It is in the heart of Denver Denver Tech Center(DTC). Many great restaurants are near. Landmark movie theater is nearby. It is great for family.