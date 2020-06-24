All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

6221 Hartford Road

6221 Hartford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6221 Hartford Rd, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This is an upper level condominium is located in the Yorba Linda Villages. This upgraded condo includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a third bedroom that has an opening to the living room, lending it to be a home office space or child's play room. The living room and master bedroom have vaulted ceilings. There is an enclosed laundry area of the small balcony area. The 6 month old washer and dryer are included in the lease. There is a private 2 car garage. Community pool and spa. Tot lot. Plenty of parking for guests on the street. It is located close to the Savi Ranch area, close to shopping and the 91 freeway. Pictures were taken a few years back and there has been changes to the surrounding landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Hartford Road have any available units?
6221 Hartford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6221 Hartford Road have?
Some of 6221 Hartford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 Hartford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Hartford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Hartford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6221 Hartford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 6221 Hartford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6221 Hartford Road offers parking.
Does 6221 Hartford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6221 Hartford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Hartford Road have a pool?
Yes, 6221 Hartford Road has a pool.
Does 6221 Hartford Road have accessible units?
No, 6221 Hartford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Hartford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 Hartford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 Hartford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 Hartford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
