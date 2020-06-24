6221 Hartford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

This is an upper level condominium is located in the Yorba Linda Villages. This upgraded condo includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a third bedroom that has an opening to the living room, lending it to be a home office space or child's play room. The living room and master bedroom have vaulted ceilings. There is an enclosed laundry area of the small balcony area. The 6 month old washer and dryer are included in the lease. There is a private 2 car garage. Community pool and spa. Tot lot. Plenty of parking for guests on the street. It is located close to the Savi Ranch area, close to shopping and the 91 freeway. Pictures were taken a few years back and there has been changes to the surrounding landscaping.