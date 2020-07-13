/
pet friendly apartments
158 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
20412 Via Don Juan
20412 Via Don Juan, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1921 sqft
Eastlake Village lifestyle in this pristine Park Home. Awarding winning schools including Fairmont Elementary & Yorba Linda High. The double door entry welcomes you to a stylishly appointed 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,685
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1095 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Anaheim Hills
5871 East Camino Manzano
5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
3095 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home.
Anaheim Hills
100 N. Avenida Palmera
100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1335 sqft
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding.
Anaheim Hills
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
The Canyon
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
