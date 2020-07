Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For lease is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Kellogg Terrace. Nice and bright unit with open floor plan. Remodeled kitchen open to dining area and living room. Hardwood flooring in living, dining area, kitchen and hallway. Remodeled bathroom. All bedrooms with ceiling fans. Two balconies and laundry area. Very clean unit, freshly painted and new carpet bedrooms. One assigned parking.