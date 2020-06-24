Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6080 OLD VILLAGE ROAD, YORBA LINDA 92887 - (2 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This lovely condominium has 2 bedrooms (each with own bathroom), 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and 1108 sq. feet of living space. The unit includes central air/heat, tile floors in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, and an enclosed patio. The condo is part of an association that includes a community pool, park, and playground. It is located off La Palma and Old Village Road in the City of Yorba Linda.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Placentia Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos w/application



(RLNE5268151)