Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

6080 Old Village Road

6080 Old Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

6080 Old Village Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6080 OLD VILLAGE ROAD, YORBA LINDA 92887 - (2 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This lovely condominium has 2 bedrooms (each with own bathroom), 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and 1108 sq. feet of living space. The unit includes central air/heat, tile floors in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, and an enclosed patio. The condo is part of an association that includes a community pool, park, and playground. It is located off La Palma and Old Village Road in the City of Yorba Linda.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Placentia Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos w/application

(RLNE5268151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 Old Village Road have any available units?
6080 Old Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6080 Old Village Road have?
Some of 6080 Old Village Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 Old Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
6080 Old Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 Old Village Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6080 Old Village Road is pet friendly.
Does 6080 Old Village Road offer parking?
Yes, 6080 Old Village Road offers parking.
Does 6080 Old Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6080 Old Village Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 Old Village Road have a pool?
Yes, 6080 Old Village Road has a pool.
Does 6080 Old Village Road have accessible units?
No, 6080 Old Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 Old Village Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6080 Old Village Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6080 Old Village Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6080 Old Village Road has units with air conditioning.

