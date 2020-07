Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Yorba Linda! This home has been updated throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island that is open to the family room and direct access to the beautiful backyard. Award Winning Placentia Linda School District, near shopping, Close to the new Yorba Linda Center, and the 91/55 Freeways.